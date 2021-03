This week's World Cafe: Next artist, Polock, is from Valencia, Spain. The band has always written and sung in English, which its members call "the language of rock." Polock's debut was titled Getting Down From Trees, so it's appropriate that the new album is called Rising Up.

Here, you can hear and download a pair of catchy songs on the World Cafe: Next podcast.

