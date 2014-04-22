Diane Coffee, 'All The Young Girls'

Diane Coffee is the solo project of Shaun Fleming, a musician who has been a child voice actor for Disney and the drummer in Foxygen with his friends Jonathan Rado and Sam France. Under the name Diane Coffee, Shaun Fleming is also an outrageously dolled up performer. "All The Young Girls" is from the band's 2013 album My Friend Fish.

As for the video, which I love; the tale begins with a clay couple in love and literally goes up in flames. Danny Lacy, who directed the video along with Jacob Pfeiffer, shed some surprising light on how it was made.

"We completely destroyed my 1br apartment and turned it into a clay and glue-covered workshop in the couple months that it took to make the video and set. The set was shoved in the corner of my living room on top of my art desk. There were bags of flour, an insane amount of Accidentes Classificados magazines we got from Food 4 Less (for the papier-mache,) dry moss, and clay just everywhere. The floor was a beautiful mess. We just scrubbed everything down last week and my apartment is an apartment again! I kind of miss it, though.

The set skeleton is purely thick, back-breaking papier mache on a flat piece of s-----y, 60 x 60 inch wood that we cut into four quarters so we could shoot from various angles. We covered the papier-mache mountains and ground with a bunch of (real) dried moss from craft stores that we mixed with mod podge and glue and stuck everywhere. The sky is just a blue piece of fabric push-pinned into my wall behind the set.

I ruined a pair of pants and maybe 3-4 socks. I still find tiny pieces of grass around my kitchen. It was worth it."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.