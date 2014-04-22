© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Justin Townes Earle On Mountain Stage

Published April 22, 2014 at 3:56 PM CDT
1 of 5  — Justin Townes Earle's early songwriting drew comparisons to heavyweights like Bruce Springsteen and Arlo Guthrie, but fans soon recognized his original voice as a musician.
Justin Townes Earle's early songwriting drew comparisons to heavyweights like Bruce Springsteen and Arlo Guthrie, but fans soon recognized his original voice as a musician.
2 of 5  — Earle has won two awards from the Americana Music Association.
Earle has won two awards from the Americana Music Association.
3 of 5  — His song "Harlem River Blues" won the Americana Music Association's Song of the Year award in 2011.
His song "Harlem River Blues" won the Americana Music Association's Song of the Year award in 2011.
4 of 5  — His next album is titled Single Mothers.
His next album is titled Single Mothers.
5 of 5  — In this concert, he's accompanied by multi-instumentalist Paul Niehaus.
In this concert, he's accompanied by multi-instumentalist Paul Niehaus.

Justin Townes Earle makes his third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Earle's early songwriting drew comparisons to heavyweights like Bruce Springsteen, Arlo Guthrie and his own father, Steve Earle, but fans quickly recognized his own original voice as a musician. He earned the Emerging Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association in 2009. The same organization gave him its Song of the Year award in 2011 for the title track fromHarlem River Blues.

Here, Earle plays songs from his as-yet-unreleased album Single Mothers, including the title track. He sings and plays acoustic guitar, backed by multi-instrumentalist Paul Niehaus, who previously appeared on Mountain Stage with Calexico.

Set List

  • "Memphis In The Rain"

  • "Single Mothers"

  • "Ain't Glad I'm Leaving"

  • "Mama's Eyes"

  • "Worried About The Weather"

  • "White Gardenias"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture