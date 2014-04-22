Justin Townes Earle On Mountain Stage
Justin Townes Earle makes his third appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
Earle's early songwriting drew comparisons to heavyweights like Bruce Springsteen, Arlo Guthrie and his own father, Steve Earle, but fans quickly recognized his own original voice as a musician. He earned the Emerging Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association in 2009. The same organization gave him its Song of the Year award in 2011 for the title track fromHarlem River Blues.
Here, Earle plays songs from his as-yet-unreleased album Single Mothers, including the title track. He sings and plays acoustic guitar, backed by multi-instrumentalist Paul Niehaus, who previously appeared on Mountain Stage with Calexico.
Set List
