Lil Bibby: 'I Need $100 Million In My Bank Account'

Lil Bibby is a 19-year-old from Chicago with one mixtape, a high-profile co-sign and big dreams. In an interview during SXSW in Austin, Texas, Bibby says since he released Free Crack last year, he's felt a change in the way people relate to him and it's affected his songs. "I'm talking about the transition: I was Brandon and then Bibby," he says. "I'm gettin' people acting different." Ali Shaheed Muhammad steps in to offer some advice from a veteran's perspective.

"This stuff make me want to pull my hair out some days," says Bibby. "That's not gonna stop," says Muhammad. "Even after you make that $100 million." He suggests Bibby read a book called The Artist's Guide to Success in the Music Business, by , which co-host Frannie Kelley is sure exists in audiobook form. It does not, although she has since spoken to Mr. Weisman and been assured it will be available late this spring or early in the summer.

Credits:

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Frannie Kelley, Ali Shaheed Muhammed; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Olivia Merrion, A.J. Wilhelm; Editor: Denise DeBelius; Special Thanks: Friends & Neighbors, Cedric Shine; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.