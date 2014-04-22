Pet Sounds: The NPR Music Critter Quiz

From as far back as we can tell, music makers have been inspired by the flora and especially the fauna around us. From tooting tunes on actual animal horns and bones, to musical portraits of creatures large and small, performers and composers of all stripes have included critters in their creations. In this puzzler, you must identify the creature depicted in the music. Score high and feel like you can "talk to the animals." Score low and you're in the doghouse.

