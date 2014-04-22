© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Pet Sounds: The NPR Music Critter Quiz

By Tom Huizenga
Published April 22, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT
Animals are fun to pet. They also make great guest appearances in music.
Animals are fun to pet. They also make great guest appearances in music.

From as far back as we can tell, music makers have been inspired by the flora and especially the fauna around us. From tooting tunes on actual animal horns and bones, to musical portraits of creatures large and small, performers and composers of all stripes have included critters in their creations. In this puzzler, you must identify the creature depicted in the music. Score high and feel like you can "talk to the animals." Score low and you're in the doghouse.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga