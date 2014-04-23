Cloud Boat, 'Carmine'

Sam Ricketts and Tom Clarke, the creative forces behind Cloud Boat's dreamy electro-pop soundscapes, call their song, "Carmine," "a journey through the mind of a childhood companion. The image of him is so old and faded that we believe he may be a figment of our imagination. But he now exists more completely as a friend, and as a memory in this song."

The video, shot on 35mm film, was directed by Chris Toumazou. "The video focuses on a group of lonely and isolated characters during an evening at a launderette," he tells us in an email. "Through interpreting the lyrics of the song as a form of dialogue, they try to reach a level of emotional attention from one another until it becomes too much for one to cope."

Ricketts and Clarke formed Cloud Boat and released their debut, Book Of Hours, in 2013. "Carmine" is the first single from their follow-up. No release date or album title has been given.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.