StartSerenading... Again: Mineral To Reunite

New songs by The Jazz June and Sunny Day Real Estate, tours from American Football and Texas Is the Reason — it's a helluva time to be a '90s emo kid. Teased with a new Twitter account and rehearsal studio shots on Instagram, Mineral has caught reunion fever and will be touring select cities in September, including a stop at the mighty emo/pop-punk festival simply named Fest in Gainsville, Fla. These will be the band's first shows in 17 years.

In its short existence from 1994-1998, Mineral produced two albums near and dear to the endlessly earnest. The Power of Failing sealed the deal on the quiet-loud-quiet dynamic that'd permeate emo years following. "Gloria" and "If I Could" were raucous and joyous pop songs, guitars squealing over Chris Simpson's wistful vocals. The appropriately-titled swansong, EndSerenading, was a somber, slower record that took its cues from Codeine.

After Mineral broke up, members went onto form other bands like The Gloria Record and Pop Unknown, both with equally short discographies worth diving back into.

Chris Simpson offers a statement on the reunion:

Reconnecting with each other and this material for the first time in 17 years has been a real joy and pleasure. The shows will be the icing on the cake. We are grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting to play for all the people who have loved us all along as well as the many who have discovered us posthumously along the way.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be in my room yelling, "Cause I just want to be / Something more than the mud in your eyes / I want to be the clay in your hands." You know, for practice.

Tour Dates

Sept. 5: New York, N.Y. - Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 6: New York, N.Y. - Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 9: Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

Sept. 10: Boston, Mass. - Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 11: Philadelphia, Penn. - Union Transfer

Sept. 12: Cleveland, Ohio - Grog Shop

Nov. 2: Gainesville, Fla. - The Fest 13

