Brandy Clark On 'Song Travels'

Country singer and songwriter Brandy Clark has written major hits for Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and The Band Perry. With her debut solo album, last year's 12 Stories, she helps revitalize the tradition of storytelling in country music with darkly humorous songs.

On this episode of Song Travels, Clark joins host Michael Feinstein to share stories of the people, real and imagined, who inspired her writing. She also performs a set of her original songs, including "Pray to Jesus" and "Hold My Hand," live in the studio.

