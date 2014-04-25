© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Drum Fill Friday, From The Antlers' Michael Lerner

By Robin Hilton
Published April 25, 2014 at 6:03 AM CDT
Michael Lerner of The Antlers, performing live.
Michael Lerner of The Antlers, performing live.

This week's puzzler comes courtesy Michael Lerner, drummer for the band The Antlers. Lerner is on the short list of current favorite drummers. His work is always melodic, never too busy or indulgent. But he also never settles for the straight up four on the floor. I found the fills he selected for this week's puzzler to be... challenging. But see what you think.

The Antlers' upcoming album, Familiars, is due out June 17. You can hear the opening cut to the album on this week's All Songs Considered.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton