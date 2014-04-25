© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published April 25, 2014 at 1:03 AM CDT
Dana Falconberry.
tUnE-yArDs.
Freddie Gibbs.
Freddie Gibbs.
Memory Map.
Dan Croll.
Bass Clef's latest EP, Raven Yr Own Worl.
Bass Clef's latest EP, Raven Yr Own Worl.
SZA.
Arc Iris.
Ernie Ranglin.
Phox.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

