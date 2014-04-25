Wesley Stace On Mountain Stage
Wesley Stace appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
With 17 albums released under the name John Wesley Harding, the British singer-songwriter and novelist is a veteran of both the music industry and the literary world. Influenced by Bob Dylan and John Prine, Stace's 1989 U.S. debut featured Elvis Costello's backing band The Attractions. Stace has gone on to record with The Decemberists, Peter Buck and Rosanne Cash, among others.
He's an accomplished writer, as well; Stace teaches a writing course at Princeton University with poet Paul Muldoon, and he released his fourth novel, Wonderkid, in February. Stace's new album Self Titled, the first under his given name, was released last fall. He's backed here by the Mountain Stage band, featuring Steve Hill on bass guitar, Ammed Solomon on drums, and guitarists Ryan Kennedy and Michael Lipton.
Set List
