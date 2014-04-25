© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Wesley Stace On Mountain Stage

Published April 25, 2014 at 3:48 PM CDT
1 of 5  — Wesley Stace has released 17 albums under the name John Wesley Harding.
Wesley Stace has released 17 albums under the name John Wesley Harding.
2 of 5  — Stace is both a singer-songwriter and a novelist; he moves between the music industry and the literary world.
Stace is both a singer-songwriter and a novelist; he moves between the music industry and the literary world.
3 of 5  — Stace is influenced by Bob Dylan and John Prine.
Stace is influenced by Bob Dylan and John Prine.
4 of 5  — When he's wearing his writer hat, he teaches a course on the subject at Princeton University.
When he's wearing his writer hat, he teaches a course on the subject at Princeton University.
5 of 5  — Stace's first album under his given name, Self Titled, was released in the fall of 2013.
Stace's first album under his given name, Self Titled, was released in the fall of 2013.

Wesley Stace appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

With 17 albums released under the name John Wesley Harding, the British singer-songwriter and novelist is a veteran of both the music industry and the literary world. Influenced by Bob Dylan and John Prine, Stace's 1989 U.S. debut featured Elvis Costello's backing band The Attractions. Stace has gone on to record with The Decemberists, Peter Buck and Rosanne Cash, among others.

He's an accomplished writer, as well; Stace teaches a writing course at Princeton University with poet Paul Muldoon, and he released his fourth novel, Wonderkid, in February. Stace's new album Self Titled, the first under his given name, was released last fall. He's backed here by the Mountain Stage band, featuring Steve Hill on bass guitar, Ammed Solomon on drums, and guitarists Ryan Kennedy and Michael Lipton.

Set List

  • "Dealer's Daughter"

  • "When I Knew"

  • "We Will Always Have New York"

  • "Canterbury Kiss"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture