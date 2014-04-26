© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Quilt: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 26, 2014 at 7:42 AM CDT

It's right there in the band's name, but the music of Quilt is truly a tapestry. Its songs are made of small bits of verses and choruses that, heard individually, may not seem to fit. But in the hands and voices of this band, they stitch together beautifully. Interweaving harmonies and guitar lines from Anna Fox Rochinski and Shane Butler set the tone for these tunes — soft and benevolent, dreamy and quivering, with poetry that's thoughtful and playful. The opening song at this Tiny Desk Concert, "Arctic Shark," questions and enchants.

How can I proceed with thee?

This eastern harbor's full of grief

All my heavy dreams are simply a luxury

Horses in the pepper tree and the lighthouse floating in the sea

Quilt, with its backbone of bass from Keven Lareau and drums from John Andrews, has become a favorite live band of mine, and its album Held in Splendor often finds its way into my late-night listening. Comforting and warm, the Boston band's music always has me feeling right at home.

Set List

  • "Arctic Shark"

  • "Eye Of The Pearl"

  • "Mary Mountain"

  • "Penobska Oakwalk"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Olivia Merrion; photo by Jim Tuttle/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

