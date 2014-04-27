© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
First Listen: Pacifika, 'Amor Planeta'

By Felix Contreras
Published April 27, 2014 at 10:03 PM CDT
Pacifika's new album, <em>Amor Planeta, </em>comes out May 6.
The music of Pacifika draws you in almost immediately: The Vancouver trio's musicianship is superb, buoyed by a voice that stopped me in my tracks the first time I heard it. Pacifika's sound has been labeled as world fusion, but that label is more of a restriction than a description. The group's acoustic base and subtle electronic flourishes provided a great way to start its musical journey, but Amor Planeta raises the stakes with an electric-guitar bite that adds a crucial dimension.

Singer Silvana Kane has Peruvian roots, but her Spanish-language vocals defy borders, complementing the music and vice versa. It's hard to imagine one without the other, especially given the music's perfectly subdued pace: It's not in a hurry, instead allowing plenty of space for the sounds to sink in and draw you closer. It's hard to play slowly and still be expressive, but Pacifika has mastered that art.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
