Arts & Culture

Angélique Kidjo On Mountain Stage

Published April 28, 2014 at 12:23 PM CDT
Angélique Kidjo appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

Larry Groce says of Kidjo in his introduction, "If there's a such thing as musical royalty, we have it here." Time magazine called Kidjo "Africa's premier diva," while the London Telegraph described her as "the undisputed queen of African music." She's been called upon for collaborations with Dave Matthews, Cassandra Wilson, Carlos Santana and John Legend, and she was named one of the Top 100 Most Inspiring Women in the World by The Guardian.

Kidjo describes her latest album, Eve, as "a remembrance of the African women I grew up with, and a testament to the pride and strength that hide behind the smile that masks everyday troubles." She's backed here by her own band, featuring Dominic James on guitar, bassist Ben Zwerin, and percussionists Daniel Freedman and Paulo Stagnard.

Set List

  • "Ebile"

  • "Bomba"

  • "Kulumbu"

  • "Blewu"

  • "Pata Pata"

  • "Afirika"

