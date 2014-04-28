KEXP Presents: The Afghan Whigs

The boozy blues of obsession and regret have never sounded so good — at least not in the last 16 years, which is how long it's been since The Afghan Whigs released an album. But while other '90s bands have cashed in with 20- and 25-year anniversary reunions and reissues of past classics, Greg Dulli and his band have returned to form with a new album of tantalizingly dark, soul-infused rock.

Here, The Afghan Whigs' members prove that they've lost none of their swagger as they take control of the KEXP studios to perform "The Lottery," from Do to the Beast.

