Today's Vintage Cafe comes from 2007, when the Swedish band Peter Bjorn and John released its hit album Writer's Block. That record contained "Young Folks," a song that became the whistle-along smash of the year. Here, we'll hear performances of several songs from Writer's Block — including "Young Folks," of course.

This segment originally aired on May 25, 2007.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.