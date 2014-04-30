© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Julian Lage Trio On Mountain Stage

Published April 30, 2014 at 1:53 PM CDT
1 of 5  — Jazz guitarist Julian Lage started out as a true prodigy.
Jazz guitarist Julian Lage started out as a true prodigy.
2 of 5  — He was the subject of an Oscar-nominated 1997 documentary, Jules At Eight.
He was the subject of an Oscar-nominated 1997 documentary, Jules At Eight.
3 of 5  — Lage's early instruction took place at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, as well as at other California schools. He graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2008.
Lage's early instruction took place at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, as well as at other California schools. He graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2008.
4 of 5  — Lage first appeared on Mountain Stage as a member of fiddler Mark O'Connor's trio, a position he still holds.
Lage first appeared on Mountain Stage as a member of fiddler Mark O'Connor's trio, a position he still holds.
5 of 5  — Today, Lage performs with percussionist Tupac Mantilla and bassist Jorge Roeder.
Today, Lage performs with percussionist Tupac Mantilla and bassist Jorge Roeder.

The Julian Lage Trio makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

A bona fide prodigy, Lage was the subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary Jules At Eight. He made his recording debut in 1999 at age 11, alongside David Grisman, Bela Fleck, Vassar Clements and Edgar Meyer.

Lage's first trip to Mountain Stage took place a few years ago, when he was a guitarist with fiddle legend Mark O'Connor's ensemble — a position that Lage still holds. Lage appears here with members of his own trio, which includes creative percussionist Tupac Mantilla and bassist Jorge Roeder. His latest release, Gladwell, features contributions from Fleck, and follows the development of an imaginary and forgotten town.

Set List

  • "For Critter"

  • "Be"

  • "Woodside Waltz"

  • "233 Butler"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture