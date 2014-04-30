The Julian Lage Trio On Mountain Stage
The Julian Lage Trio makes its first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.
A bona fide prodigy, Lage was the subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary Jules At Eight. He made his recording debut in 1999 at age 11, alongside David Grisman, Bela Fleck, Vassar Clements and Edgar Meyer.
Lage's first trip to Mountain Stage took place a few years ago, when he was a guitarist with fiddle legend Mark O'Connor's ensemble — a position that Lage still holds. Lage appears here with members of his own trio, which includes creative percussionist Tupac Mantilla and bassist Jorge Roeder. His latest release, Gladwell, features contributions from Fleck, and follows the development of an imaginary and forgotten town.
