The 2014 Jazz At Lincoln Center Gala Concert

Tonight's concert has concluded.

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents its annual gala concert, featuring an all-star lineup including host Billy Crystal and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra directed by Wynton Marsalis.

The theme for 2014 is Love, Loss and Laughter: The Story of Jazz, depicting a tour through jazz history in both song and dance. Set to appear are Jonathan Batiste, Bill Cosby, Aaron Diehl, Jon Faddis, Fairview Baptist Church Brass Band, Dominick Farinacci, Taj Mahal, Pedrito Martinez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mark O'Connor, Dianne Reeves, Marcus Roberts and Cécile McLorin Salvant.

The event is a fundraiser for Jazz at Lincoln Center's performance and education initiatives.

