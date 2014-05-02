Damon Fowler On Mountain Stage
Damon Fowler makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.
Known as a master of the guitar in and around his hometown of Tampa, Fowler started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager. He began singing and writing his own music as the years passed, further expanding his repertoire. Fowler has released three albums for the Blind Pig label, including his latest, Sounds of Home.
Produced by swamp-blues master Tab Benoit, Sounds was recorded in Benoit's rural Louisiana studio, capturing just the right mix of grit and polish. Fowler is backed here by his own Tampa-based trio, including Chuck Riley on bass and drummer James "Big Country" McKnight.
