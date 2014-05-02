© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Damon Fowler On Mountain Stage

Published May 2, 2014 at 11:41 AM CDT
Damon Fowler's music strikes the right balance of grit and polish.
Damon Fowler's music strikes the right balance of grit and polish.
Fowler is considered a master of his instrument in and around his hometown of Tampa.
Fowler is considered a master of his instrument in and around his hometown of Tampa.
His latest album, Sounds of Home, was produced by swamp-blues master Tab Benoit.
His latest album, Sounds of Home, was produced by swamp-blues master Tab Benoit.
Fowler's musical career began as a teenager, when he began to really wow audiences.
Fowler's musical career began as a teenager, when he began to really wow audiences.
For this performance, Fowler is backed by his own Tampa-based trio.
For this performance, Fowler is backed by his own Tampa-based trio.

Damon Fowler makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown.

Known as a master of the guitar in and around his hometown of Tampa, Fowler started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager. He began singing and writing his own music as the years passed, further expanding his repertoire. Fowler has released three albums for the Blind Pig label, including his latest, Sounds of Home.

Produced by swamp-blues master Tab Benoit, Sounds was recorded in Benoit's rural Louisiana studio, capturing just the right mix of grit and polish. Fowler is backed here by his own Tampa-based trio, including Chuck Riley on bass and drummer James "Big Country" McKnight.

Set List

  • "Trouble"

  • "Sounds Of Home"

  • "Old Fools, Bar Stools & Me"

  • "Grit My Teeth"

