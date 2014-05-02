© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Drum Fill Friday With The War On Drugs Drummer Charlie Hall

By Robin Hilton
Published May 2, 2014 at 6:03 AM CDT
Charlie Hall, drummer for the band The War On Drugs, is this week's guest quizmaster for Drum Fill Friday.

If you think my picks for these weekly puzzlers were hard, try guessing the ones selected by an actual drummer. Charlie Hall, who anchors the Philadelphia-based rock group The War On Drugs, is this week's guest quizmaster. He offers an eclectic, surprising and (for me anyway) challenging batch of fills and intros to identify. See how you do! As always, if you've got a fill or a drummer you'd like to see featured in this game, let us know in the comments section or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
