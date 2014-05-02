Real Estate On World Cafe

The North Jersey-based band Real Estate returns to the Cafe today with its new album, Atlas, in tow. The disc is a further refinement of their '80s-influenced guitar pop.

You will not find a more unassuming band — they repeatedly say that they are just the boys from up the street that you knew in high school who happened to form a band. That may be true, but more mature themes of responsibilities and even nostalgia for the not-so-distant past have crept into Martin Courtney's writing — themes that were not part of the band's first two albums.

Listen to our set today as guitarist Matt Mondanile lays his restrained, but joyous guitar over this new set of songs.

