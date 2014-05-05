KEXP Presents: St. Paul And The Broken Bones

Paul Janeway's vocal range is some kind of miracle. For the young, Alabama-based soul stirrer and his band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the sounds of Memphis and Muscle Shoals go marrow-deep. On Half the City, the group's unbelievably mature debut, Janeway channels '60s R&B greats like Otis Redding, James Carr and Al Green, while the band cranks out seriously funky rhythms and soaring melodies.

During a recent on-air performance, the KEXP studio could barely contain the seven-member group and the heat of its tight grooves. Get ready to get saved.

