Lake Street Dive On Mountain Stage
Lake Street Dive makes its second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.
The four virtuoso musicians who comprise Lake Street Dive met as students at the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music. They became friends and formed a group to play outside of class; it was originally conceived as a "free country" project. That sound quickly morphed into one that includes influences from jazz, R&B and classic pop.
Lake Street Dive's latest album, Bad Self Portraits, continues the group's journey from what it calls "a weird alt-country jazz group" to a pop-soul juggernaut. While Rachel Price's vocals are front and center, all four band members — including bassist Bridget Kearney, drummer Michael Calabrese, and guitarist/horn player Mike "McDuck" Olson — write the band's music.
