© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Lake Street Dive On Mountain Stage

Published May 5, 2014 at 2:13 PM CDT
1 of 5  — Lake Street Dive formed during its members time at the New England Conservatory of Music.
Lake Street Dive formed during its members time at the New England Conservatory of Music.
2 of 5  — The band is composed of vocalist Rachel Price, bassist Bridget Kearney, drummer Michael Calabrese and guitarist/horn player Mike "McDuck" Olson.
The band is composed of vocalist Rachel Price, bassist Bridget Kearney, drummer Michael Calabrese and guitarist/horn player Mike "McDuck" Olson.
3 of 5  — The musicians fuse soul, jazz and classic pop, though they started by playing alt-country.
The musicians fuse soul, jazz and classic pop, though they started by playing alt-country.
4 of 5  — All four of the band members participate in the songwriting process.
All four of the band members participate in the songwriting process.
5 of 5  — This is Lake Street Dive's second appearance on Mountain Stage.
This is Lake Street Dive's second appearance on Mountain Stage.

Lake Street Dive makes its second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

The four virtuoso musicians who comprise Lake Street Dive met as students at the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music. They became friends and formed a group to play outside of class; it was originally conceived as a "free country" project. That sound quickly morphed into one that includes influences from jazz, R&B and classic pop.

Lake Street Dive's latest album, Bad Self Portraits, continues the group's journey from what it calls "a weird alt-country jazz group" to a pop-soul juggernaut. While Rachel Price's vocals are front and center, all four band members — including bassist Bridget Kearney, drummer Michael Calabrese, and guitarist/horn player Mike "McDuck" Olson — write the band's music.

Set List

  • "Got Me Fooled"

  • "Stop Your Crying"

  • "Clear A Space"

  • "Mistakes"

  • "Bad Self Portraits"

  • "You Go Down Smooth"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture