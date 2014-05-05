World Cafe Next: Sonny Knight Listen • 6:53

"These are dreams that I had forgotten. Only now that they are starting to come true do I remember that I had them at all."

These words are from our World Cafe: Next artist this week, Sonny Knight.

Now 67, Knight cut his first single in 1965 at age 17, but his music career took a backseat to the reality of duty in the Vietnam War. After that, he spent many years as a truck driver. Recently, Secret Stash Records released an album called I'm Still Here, credited to Sonny Knight and His Fabulous Lakers. New "old-school" soul music, it captures the singer sounding as vital as ever. Today, we play two tracks, which you can download with our World Cafe: Next podcast.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.