Arts & Culture

Willie Sugarcapps On Mountain Stage

Published May 6, 2014 at 11:41 AM CDT
1 of 5  — Willie Sugarcapps is a bona fide Americana supergroup.
2 of 5  — The band grew out of jam sessions in southern Alabama.
3 of 5  — The five distinct musicians teamed up with a Grammy-winning producer/engineer to craft their first album together.
4 of 5  — Willie Sugarcapps is Grayson Capps, Will Kimbrough and Corky Hughes, with the husband-and-wife duo Sugarcane Jane.
5 of 5  — This is the band's first appearance on Mountain Stage as a complete group.
Willie Sugarcapps appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center in Charleston, W.Va.

The band consists of singer-songwriter Grayson Capps, guitarists Will Kimbrough and Corky Hughes, and husband-and-wife duo Sugarcane Jane. What began as a jam session in southern Alabama quickly became something more: The chemistry among the five distinct musicians inspired a repertoire that demanded to be documented, so they recruited Capps' longtime partner, Grammy-winning producer and engineer Trina Shoemaker. The addition helped spawn the band's self-titled debut album.

Many of Willie Sugarcapps' members have played on Mountain Stage separately over the years — including Kimbrough, who appeared with Todd Snider's road band The Nervous Wrecks during his Mountain Stage debut in 1995.

Set List

  • "Willie Sugarcapps"

  • "Energy"

  • "Oh, Colorado"

  • "Poison"

  • "Trouble"

  • "Bring It On Home To Me"

