Willie Sugarcapps On Mountain Stage
Willie Sugarcapps appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center in Charleston, W.Va.
The band consists of singer-songwriter Grayson Capps, guitarists Will Kimbrough and Corky Hughes, and husband-and-wife duo Sugarcane Jane. What began as a jam session in southern Alabama quickly became something more: The chemistry among the five distinct musicians inspired a repertoire that demanded to be documented, so they recruited Capps' longtime partner, Grammy-winning producer and engineer Trina Shoemaker. The addition helped spawn the band's self-titled debut album.
Many of Willie Sugarcapps' members have played on Mountain Stage separately over the years — including Kimbrough, who appeared with Todd Snider's road band The Nervous Wrecks during his Mountain Stage debut in 1995.
Set List
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.