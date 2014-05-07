Benjamin Booker On World Cafe

Today's guest is a relative newcomer to New Orleans, but that hasn't stopped him from fully embracing the city's rich musical traditions. Benjamin Booker's sound has grown out of his old love of hardcore bands and his new life in the Big Easy. Embracing both Black Flag and the blues, he creates music with a fresh take on traditionally heavy genres.

Booker has released one EP that he recorded himself, and his self-titled debut album is due out in August.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.