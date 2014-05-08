Gregory Alan Isakov On Mountain Stage

Gregory Alan Isakov makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Isakov came to his home in Colorado by way of Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was born. He began playing in bands at a young age and, like many professional musicians, has spent much of his life on the road. To keep connected with his home, Isakov gardens in his spare time, and has earned a degree in horticulture — a seeming contradiction for a man who has spent much of his life in motion. His new album, The Weatherman, was recorded in the remote mountain town of Nederland, Colorado. Isakov appears here with his friends Jeb Bows on violin and cellist Phil Parker.

Set List

"That Moon Song"

"The Universe"

"The Stable Song"

"Second Chances"

