Dolly Parton's Long Journey Home

Dolly Parton has been thinking a lot about home lately — in fact, "Home" is the name of a track on her latest album, Blue Smoke,out May 13. Speaking with NPR's David Greene from a Nashville studio, Parton says her career has in many ways come full circle.

After crossing over to the screen in 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, opening her Dollywood theme park, performing on Broadway, working on a childhood literacy campaign and scoring many music awards and Billboard hits, Parton says she wanted to go back to her roots in Sevier County, Tenn. Click the audio link to hear the conversation.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.