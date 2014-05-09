© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Is Authenticity Real?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 9, 2014 at 8:18 AM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Brand Over Brain.

About Joseph Pine's TED Talk

Customers want to feel what they buy is authentic, but consultant Joseph Pine says creating "real" authenticity is a challenge.

About Joseph Pine

Joseph Pine is a writer and consultant to entrepreneurs and executives. He's co-author of the books Authenticity, and The Experience Economy, which argues that consumers seek out memorable "experiences" when they buy goods and services.

