Shonna Tucker On Mountain Stage

Shonna Tucker and Eye Candy appear on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

While this is Tucker's first performance on Mountain Stage as a solo artist, she has previously performed on the show as a bassist with Drive-By Truckers, a position she held for eight years. A native of the small-town music mecca of Muscle Shoals, Ala., Tucker spent her entire life soaking up some of the best sounds America had to offer, from country to rock and soul. Along with longtime collaborator and bandmate John Neff, her nearly decade-long gig with Drive-By Truckers led her to contribute to albums by Bettye LaVette and Booker T. Jones.

Tucker's solo album, A Tell All, was recorded with her band Eye Candy. Neff joins her on pedal steel and electric guitars, along with guitarist Bo Bedingfield, keyboard player Neil Golden and drummer Clay Leverett.

Set List

"Austin Side"

"Since Jimmy Came"

"You Went All The Way"

"Lonely People"

