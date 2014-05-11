WFUV Presents: Damon Albarn

In the '90s, Damon Albarn and his Blur bandmates were Britpop darlings, countering American grunge with cheeky brio. Restless, Albarn eventually formed three other bands, including Gorillaz. He exuberantly collaborated with Malian and Congolese musicians and delved into theater and opera. Surprisingly, though, Albarn waited until 2014 to release his "official" solo debut.

That album, Everyday Robots, is wistful and autobiographical, ruminating on childhood, relationships gone sour and the isolating impact of modern technology. Last month, Albarn and his band the Heavy Seas visited WFUV for a session and performed a poignant version of "Lonely Press Play," joined by New York's Scorchio Quartet.

Find WFUV's entire session with Damon Albarn on WFUV.org.

