KEXP Presents: Tacocat

Only the Seattle band Tacocat could turn "that time of the month" into a surf party. With its second album, NVM (a nod to Nirvana's Nevermind), the palindromic group combines '90s nostalgia with a high-energy party vibe. With vocals as bright as her hair color, singer Emily Nokes makes menstruation sound manageable, singing, "Gonna head on down to the beach today / Surf all my girl probs away." Watch Tacocat surf away on KEXP's local music show, Audioasis.

