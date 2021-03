This April, acoustic guitarist and songwriter Ryley Walker released his debut album, All Kinds Of You, on Tompkins Square Records. The Chicago resident takes inspiration from 1960s folk stars like Bert Jansch and Tim Hardin, and you can also hear hints of Walker's past in free jazz in the way he plays.

Listen to the promising — and funny — guitarist speak with World Cafe host David Dye and perform three songs in our studio.

