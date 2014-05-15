KCRW Presents: Chromeo

Flanked by a six-piece choir dubbed "The Chromettes," the Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo recently unleashed a set of dance music on a small audience at Apogee Studios in Santa Monica. With David "Dave 1" Macklovitch on guitar and lead vocals and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel on synths and Talk Box, Chromeo bounced between older hits and favorites from its new album White Women — including the catchy "Jealous (I Ain't With It)."

