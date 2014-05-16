Boy George On World Cafe

Since his time as lead singer of the British pop band Culture Club, Boy George has had his ups and downs, including failed projects, a battle with addiction and jail time. Now sober, he's just released his first solo album in 19 years, This Is What I Do.

In this World Cafe session, Boy George has a thoughtful conversation with host David Dye and performs a few songs from This Is What I Do.

