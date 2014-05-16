© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Diane Schuur On 'Song Travels'

Published May 16, 2014 at 12:46 PM CDT
Diane Schuur.
Blessed with perfect pitch and a resonant voice, vocalist and pianist Diane Schuur received her training at the Washington State School for the Blind. Today, Schuur is a two-time Grammy winner who has performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House.

On this episode of Song Travels, Schuur joins host Michael Feinstein to describe her experiences collaborating with B.B. King and Stevie Wonder. She swings through a few favorites, too, including "I Get Along Without You Very Well" and "The Very Thought of You."

