Diane Schuur On 'Song Travels'

Blessed with perfect pitch and a resonant voice, vocalist and pianist Diane Schuur received her training at the Washington State School for the Blind. Today, Schuur is a two-time Grammy winner who has performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House.

On this episode of Song Travels, Schuur joins host Michael Feinstein to describe her experiences collaborating with B.B. King and Stevie Wonder. She swings through a few favorites, too, including "I Get Along Without You Very Well" and "The Very Thought of You."

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.