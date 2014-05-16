Mark Mulcahy On Mountain Stage

Mark Mulcahy makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Emerging from the breakup of his band Miracle Legion, the singer-songwriter embarked on a solo career in the 1990s with his album Fathering. The disc included the song "Hey Self Defeater," which was featured in Nick Hornby's 31 Songs collection. Mulcahy also teamed up with some of his Miracle Legion bandmates to form Polaris, which created the music for the beloved Nickelodeon TV show The Adventures of Pete & Pete -- including its theme song, "Hey Sandy."

His latest album is Dear Mark J Mulcahy I Love You. He's backed here by Ken Maiuri on drums and keys, with Henning Ohlenbusch on bass. Bob Thompson joins them on piano for "We're Not in Charleston Anymore," a song Mulcahy wrote after a gig at the West Virginia landmark bar The Empty Glass many years ago.

Set List

"She Makes The World Turn Backwards"

"Let The Fireflies Fly"

"Don't Talk Crazy"

"We're Not In Charleston Anymore"

