This week's World Cafe: Next artist is 31-year-old Minnesotan Haley Bonar. She was discovered at 19 by Alan Sparhawk of Low at an open mic in Duluth, Minn., and is about to release her fifth album, Last War. Here, we play two of its tracks, which you can download at the audio link.

