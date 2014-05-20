© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ages And Ages: Tiny Desk Concert

By Robin Hilton
Published May 20, 2014 at 1:09 PM CDT

Everyone knows there are five immutable truths in life. No. 1 is "Nothing's ever easy." No. 2 is "Nobody does the right thing." No. 3 is, well, you get the idea.

The Portland, Ore., band Ages and Ages will likely make you rethink these immutable truths — particularly the whole idea about doing the right thing in life. Pay close attention to the second song the group performs in this uplifting Tiny Desk Concert, and you'll see what I mean.

The eight young men and women who make up Ages and Ages shower audiences with pure joy. The songs are unabashedly inspirational, thoughtful and crazy-catchy, in ways that make it hard to listen without feeling better about the state of the world. The recipe: Take a liberal amount of group sing-alongs, stir in some hand-clapping, and add a few ecstatic shouts to the heavens.

Ages and Ages is touring in support of its triumphant second album, Divisionary. The group stopped by the Tiny Desk earlier this spring to perform four songs: "No Nostalgia," the infectious opener to the band's 2011 debut Alright You Restless, as well as "Divisionary," "Light Goes Out" and "Our Demons" from the new record.

Set List

  • "Light Goes Out"

  • "Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)"

  • "No Nostalgia"

  • "Our Demons"

    • Credits

    Producers: Denise DeBelius, Robin Hilton; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Faith Masi, Olivia Merrion; photo by Meg Vogel/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton