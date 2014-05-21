Dum Dum Girls On World Cafe

Founded by vocalist and songwriter Dee Dee Penny, Dum Dum Girls takes its name from Iggy Pop's "Dum Dum Boys." The group brings its mix of lo-fi rock and noise-pop to its latest album, Too True,which was produced by longtime collaborator Richard Gottehrer.

During this session for World Cafe, Penny discusses how damaging her voice affected the time it took to record Too True — and, of course, the band plays a few tracks from the album.

