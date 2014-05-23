Drum Fill Friday, With Michael Benjamin Lerner Of Telekinesis

Michael Benjamin Lerner is the drummer, lead singer and songwriter behind the Seattle-based band Telekinesis. There are times, while listening to his music, when I think it's just about the greatest pop band on the planet. Every song is perfectly realized and memorable.

Michael sits in as our guest Quizmaster for this week's puzzler, sharing fills and intros from some of his favorite drummers who've inspired his own work. Good luck, close-listeners!

The latest full-length from Telekinesis is 2013's Dormarion.The band will play Merge Record's 25th anniversary festival Jul. 24.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.