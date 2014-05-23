Should We Be Afraid Of Death?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode What We Fear.

About Stephen Cave's TEDTalk

Philosopher Stephen Cave delves into the simple question: Why are human beings afraid to die?

About Stephen Cave

Stephen Cave is a writer and philosopher who is obsessed with our obsession with immortality. He's the author of Immortality: The Quest to Live Forever and How It Drives Civilization, an inquiry into humanity's irrational resistance to the inevitability of death.

Cave moves across time, religion and history's major civilizations to explore just what drives this instinct. Cave also writes for The Financial Times and contributes to The New York Times, The Guardian and Wired.

