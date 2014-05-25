The Current Presents: Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

The former leader of Pavement, one of the most important bands of the 1990s, Stephen Malkmus has continued his enduring career with The Jicks. Malkmus and his more recent group have released six albums together, the most recent being Wig Out at Jagbags. He and The Jicks recently performed "Chartjunk" live in the studio at The Current in St. Paul, Minn.

Photo/Video: Nate Ryan; Audio: Michael DeMark

