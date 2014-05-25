© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Current Presents: Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

The Current | By Steve Seel
Published May 25, 2014 at 7:03 AM CDT

The former leader of Pavement, one of the most important bands of the 1990s, Stephen Malkmus has continued his enduring career with The Jicks. Malkmus and his more recent group have released six albums together, the most recent being Wig Out at Jagbags. He and The Jicks recently performed "Chartjunk" live in the studio at The Current in St. Paul, Minn.

Credits

Photo/Video: Nate Ryan; Audio: Michael DeMark

Copyright 2021 The Current. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Steve Seel