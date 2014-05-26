KEXP Presents: Lykke Li

Lykke Li may sing about repeating past mistakes, but on her new album, I Never Learn, the Swedish singer-songwriter has clearly grown. While continuing to work with Björn Yttling (of Peter Bjorn and John), who contributed to her first two albums, Li took the helm in producing this time around. Musically, the results are darker and more melancholy; lyrically, she pulls no punches in relating the heartbreak that informs its songs.

Li's ability to confront private pain in public translated into a recent nationwide promotional tour for I Never Learn, which included a stop at KEXP to perform live on air and as part of our Live Streaming Video series. Fans got to watch Lykke Li and her band share her heartbreaking new material in a gorgeous live session. Now you can experience it for yourself.

Watch Lykke Li's entire performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

