Guest DJ: Eric Prydz

Born in Sweden, raised in the U.K. and based in L.A., Eric Prydz is a DJ and producer on the verge of a big year. With a handful of milestones in the works — including a full-length album, the 10-year anniversary of his own record label, and a new single — the hard-working DJ isn't finding much time to enjoy the summer weather in his new home of Southern California.

Still, Prydz was able to make his way to the KCRW studios to sit in with Jason Bentley as Guest DJ for the first hour of Metropolis. Prydz picked a handful of popular and slightly more obscure songs, and dove deep into his connection with each of his picks — which include a song of his own.

