Laura Cantrell On World Cafe

New York City singer-songwriter Laura Cantrell returns to World Cafe with songs from No Way There From Here —her first album of new material in eight years, though she released a well-received Kitty Wells tribute record in 2011.

Cantrell moved to New York to attend college and stayed there, taking a Wall Street job to finance her passion for country music, both as a performer and as a DJ with a popular show on the radio station WFMU. She's originally from Nashville, where she recorded the new album.

