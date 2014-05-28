Blue Note At 75, The Concert: Norah Jones

Norah Jones fans likely remember Come Away With Me — the 2002 recording which introduced her smoke-infused twang to the world. That album, like all of hers since, came out on Blue Note Records, merging her voice with those of major jazz artists of yesterday and the present. During the Blue Note at 75 concert, she thanked her Blue Note "family," then introduced "one of the best bands I've ever played with." Jaws dropped when an all-star rhythm section of Jason Moran (piano), John Patitucci (bass) and Brian Blade (drums) walked out — with 80-year-old legend Wayne Shorter accompanying on soprano saxophone.

Backed by that dream team, Norah Jones sang "I've Got to See You Again," originally from Come Away With Me.

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Suraya Mohamed, Patrick Jarenwattananon; Audio Engineer: Duke Markos; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Olivia Merrion, Christopher Parks; Special Thanks: Jason Moran (Artistic Director for Jazz at the Kennedy Center), Blue Note Records, Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund, The Wyncote Foundation; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

