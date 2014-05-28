Blue Note At 75, The Concert: Wayne Shorter Quartet

During the 1960s, Wayne Shorter came to the fore not just for his talent on saxophone, but also for the compositions he created. Whether with Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers or with Miles Davis' quintet, or on his own string of solo albums, Shorter's harmonic conception, sense of space and bending of music-theory rules destined many of his tunes to become jazz standards.

Many of those pieces were first recorded on Blue Note way back when, so it only makes sense that Shorter's "new" band (of more than a decade now) is back on the label. At the Blue Note at 75 concert, he and his quartet — with pianist Danilo Pérez, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade — visit those themes and launch beyond them.

Set List

"Orbits"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Suraya Mohamed, Patrick Jarenwattananon; Audio Engineer: Duke Markos; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Olivia Merrion, Christopher Parks; Special Thanks: Jason Moran (Artistic Director for Jazz at the Kennedy Center), Blue Note Records, Mark and Rachel Dibner of the Argus Fund, The Wyncote Foundation; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

