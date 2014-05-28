Son Lux, 'Build A Pyre (Begin Again)'

Ryan Lott, the beat genius behind Son Lux, loves to dismantle rhythms, crafting off-kilter synth and programmed patterns. It's an often disorienting form director Geoff Hoskinson recreated and realized beautifully in the video's jump-cut visuals.

"Build A Pyre (Begin Again)," appears on the new Son Lux EP Alternate Worlds.It's a re-imagined version of a song that originally appeared on the 2013 Son Lux full-length Lanterns.

In addition to "Build A Pyre (Begin Again)," the EP includes a remixed version of "Lost It To Trying," and a collaboration with the singer Lorde on a new version of the Lanternshighlight "Easy."

