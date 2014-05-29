© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Elbow On World Cafe

Published May 29, 2014 at 3:34 PM CDT

British alt-rock band Elbow formed in 1997 near Manchester. Just over a decade later, the group's album The Seldom Seen Kid won the Mercury Prize, catapulting it into major arenas in the U.K. On this installment of World Cafe, Elbow plays an acoustic set of songs from its latest album, The Take Off and Landing of Everything, and host David Dye speaks with lead singer Guy Garvey and bassist Pete Turner about the evolution of the band.

